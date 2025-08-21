HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 10,010 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. $ACEL

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 29,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $325,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,675.08. This trade represents a 67.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 285,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,675.50. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,408 in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.1750 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $941.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

