HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 12,386 Shares of Nice $NICE

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nice alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nice during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Nice by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nice during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nice during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Nice during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Nice Stock Performance

NASDAQ NICE opened at $137.86 on Thursday. Nice has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $200.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nice

Nice Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.