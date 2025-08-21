HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,703 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of The Ensign Group worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,613,000 after buying an additional 197,865 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 800,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 99,147 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 461,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,295,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14,683.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after buying an additional 335,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

ENSG opened at $169.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $169.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total transaction of $107,436.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,724.96. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $731,445.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,245. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,798 shares of company stock worth $2,080,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

