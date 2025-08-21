HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.1%

WTRG stock opened at $39.2250 on Thursday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The firm had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

