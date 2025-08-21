HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 28,019 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,019 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 40.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 124.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $102.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.93 and a beta of 0.86. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $81.84 and a 1-year high of $123.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.