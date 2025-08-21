HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 394,625 Shares of EQT Corporation $EQT

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 82.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 394,625 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,039,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,955,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EQT by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,579,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,260,000 after acquiring an additional 851,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110,249 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in EQT by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,658,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,017,000 after acquiring an additional 311,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in EQT by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 4,628,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,434,000 after acquiring an additional 399,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of EQT stock opened at $51.2750 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. EQT Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho upgraded EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital lowered EQT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

