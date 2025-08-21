HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,497 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,017,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,587,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sanofi by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 58.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,277,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,764,000 after acquiring an additional 211,641 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

