Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.4167.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 target price on Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $44,685.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,253.48. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,042,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267,364 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $29,335,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,480,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after buying an additional 2,972,293 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 18.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,202,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,688 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 16.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 10,053,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

