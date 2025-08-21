Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Trading Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Up 2.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.