Insider Selling: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $13,705,500.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $13,678,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $13,381,500.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $13,050,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $13,141,500.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $13,041,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $12,715,500.00.

NVDA stock opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average is $136.50. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

