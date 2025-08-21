Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Shares Up 58.5% – What’s Next?

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) shares were up 58.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $20.11. Approximately 18,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 9,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Up 58.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

