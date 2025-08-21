Invesco Ltd. Acquires 168,013 Shares of Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $6,531,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In related news, Director Joseph Keough acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.16 per share, for a total transaction of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,872. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,840. The trade was a 30.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $74.77 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Corporation has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

