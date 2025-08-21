Invesco Ltd. Buys 105,409 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,409 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,749,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 4,310,526 shares in the last quarter. Headland Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,257,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,525,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 471,176 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 440,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 93.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 861,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 416,223 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

