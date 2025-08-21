Invesco Ltd. Buys 201,276 Shares of Adient $ADNT

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,615,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,276 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Adient were worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 803.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adient from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adient from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.06.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $23.0850 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. Adient has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

