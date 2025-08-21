Invesco Ltd. Has $21.68 Million Stake in PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $21,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PHINIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PHINIA by 11.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PHINIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHIN opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.86.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.51 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. PHINIA’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

