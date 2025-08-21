Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of OR Royalties worth $23,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OR Royalties by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OR Royalties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of OR Royalties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of OR Royalties by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 141,762 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OR Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

OR Royalties Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $30.1860 on Thursday. OR Royalties Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.25%.The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

OR Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

About OR Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

