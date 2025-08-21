Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 11,049.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 34,917 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SentinelOne by 71.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,199,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,214,000 after buying an additional 1,318,533 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 54.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on S. UBS Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NYSE S opened at $16.7450 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%.The company had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $252,918.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 976,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,280,614.08. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $100,865.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 590,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,641.55. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,730 shares of company stock worth $2,366,017. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

