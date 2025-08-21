IonQ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 113,654 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof37% compared to the typical volume of 82,731 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $2,507,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 552,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,313,473.44. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 2,597,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $104,783,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 711,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,721,555.58. The trade was a 78.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,209,626 shares of company stock valued at $361,253,723. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in IonQ by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in IonQ by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Price Performance

IONQ stock opened at $36.9050 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

