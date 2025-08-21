iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF Stake Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

