iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,572 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

MEAR stock opened at $50.4050 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $50.5114. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

