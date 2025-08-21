John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF $JHSC Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares in the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 168,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 91,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000.

Shares of JHSC opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.12. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $44.10.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

