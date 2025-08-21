JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAVA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 45,811 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1,969.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 185,593 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.58 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

