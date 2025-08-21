KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get KANZHUN alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in KANZHUN during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 140,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,543 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,531,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KANZHUN Trading Up 4.8%

KANZHUN stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

KANZHUN Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a full year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KANZHUN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KANZHUN

About KANZHUN

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.