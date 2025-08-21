Kroger (NYSE:KR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $82.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $71.7320 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Kroger has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,387.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 139,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,224,222.76. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

