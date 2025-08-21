Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $55.0840 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

