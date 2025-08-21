Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $145.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.1667.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna set a $123.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Landstar System

Landstar System Trading Down 2.6%

LSTR stock opened at $129.03 on Monday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $123.43 and a 12-month high of $196.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average is $142.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.51%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Landstar System by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.