Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of Liquidity Services worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.93 million, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.41 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.340 EPS.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,197.80. This represents a 32.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

