LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of FirstService Corporation $FSV

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 335,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 127,846 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 251,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in FirstService by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FirstService by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Shares of FSV opened at $199.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.72. FirstService Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $201.67.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

