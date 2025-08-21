LPL Financial LLC Acquires 19,836 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.65%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

