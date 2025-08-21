LPL Financial LLC Acquires 40,171 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust $EVN

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,817,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,681,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 208,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,758,000.

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $10.3450 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

