LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,580 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January $NJAN

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NJAN stock opened at $51.7940 on Thursday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $42.2401 and a 1-year high of $51.5240. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $310.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

