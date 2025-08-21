LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,123 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. $ISD

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of ISD stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 887.0%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

