LPL Financial LLC Buys 56,337 Shares of InMode Ltd. $INMD

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 109.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,672 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in InMode by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,026,823 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after acquiring an additional 44,712 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in InMode by 63.1% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 989,903 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 382,938 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in InMode by 12.8% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 659,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in InMode by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 658,154 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 95,652 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in InMode by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,621 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INMD opened at $14.19 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). InMode had a net margin of 44.50% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on InMode from $19.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered InMode from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

