LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Unifirst Corporation $UNF

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifirst by 59.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Unifirst by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unifirst by 811.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unifirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifirst Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $174.0480 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.40. Unifirst Corporation has a 52-week low of $156.34 and a 52-week high of $243.70.

Unifirst Announces Dividend

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Unifirst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Unifirst’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 target price on Unifirst in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Unifirst in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $152.00 target price on Unifirst and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unifirst currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

About Unifirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

