LPL Financial LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 495.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 166,526 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 367.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 114,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 479.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 138,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 114,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.44 to $16.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

RDY stock opened at $14.1360 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.29. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $988.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

