LPL Financial LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. $FMNB

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 17.6% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 37.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of FMNB opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

