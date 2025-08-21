LPL Financial LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

CAKE stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $955.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,168. This trade represents a 51.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,732,705.10. Following the sale, the president owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,987.92. This trade represents a 63.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,723 shares of company stock worth $11,005,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

