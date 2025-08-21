LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 116.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 153.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $134.1060 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day moving average is $125.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

