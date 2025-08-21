LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Aramark $ARMK

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Aramark by 53.4% during the first quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 77,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Aramark by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,075,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,633,000 after purchasing an additional 916,054 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Aramark by 2.7% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $40.0370 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.33. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Aramark had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

