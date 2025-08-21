LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 1,967.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,843,000 after purchasing an additional 464,727 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $23,917,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 467,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 243,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,808 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in National Health Investors by 1,642.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 74,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush raised shares of National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $76.7610 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.02%.

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.