LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.56.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $82.0750 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $124.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

