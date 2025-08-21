LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December $BDEC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDEC. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,953,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 59,631 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 595,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 55,722 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $46.2440 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $363.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

