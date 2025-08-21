LPL Financial LLC Sells 14,271 Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FLCO

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,271 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLCO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 419,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 266,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000.

Shares of FLCO stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

