LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio $NXC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 423.0%.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

