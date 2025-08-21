Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.30 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 39.28 ($0.53). Approximately 102,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 387,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.52).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 price target on shares of Made Tech Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Made Tech Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 55.

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.17.

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

