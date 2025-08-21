Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at JMP Securities

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $483.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective (up previously from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.71.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $391.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.55. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $200.63 and a one year high of $393.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of -1.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%.The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1357.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Rebecca Taub sold 43,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $15,388,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 461,044 shares in the company, valued at $163,988,740.36. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 129,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.24, for a total value of $47,824,641.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 187,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,295,599.36. This trade represents a 40.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and have sold 294,124 shares valued at $106,413,560. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 82 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

