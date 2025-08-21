Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.4583.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on CART

Insider Activity at Maplebear

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $230,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 452,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,320. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $232,268,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,514,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,777,000 after buying an additional 546,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Maplebear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,559 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 10.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,226,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,505,000 after purchasing an additional 482,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,101,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 93.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,961,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,771 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of CART opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.Maplebear’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.