Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $94.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.22 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

