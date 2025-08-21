Matador Resources Company $MTDR Stock Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,861 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Matador Resources worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,817.02. The trade was a 311.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $46.2060 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.The business had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. TD Cowen raised Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

