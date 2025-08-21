Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. $MEG Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $27.4460 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

Montrose Environmental Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

